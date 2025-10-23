Thursday Headlines: Foreign beef, Union response, Data breach

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Oct. 23

Downing among 8 in Congress questioning President's statement about importing beef from Argentina

BILLINGS - Montana Republican Representative Troy Downing and seven other members of Congress wrote to President Trump this week, urging protection for American ranchers following the president's suggestion for the U.S. to buy beef from Argentina.

The lawmakers said ranchers should not be undercut by foreign beef imports as the industry faces significant challenges.

Downing pointed to concerning statistics about the U.S. cattle industry, noting the national cattle herd has declined from 2.5 million head to 2.1 million.

Despite this reduction, the industry still brings in $112 billion to rural economies across the country.

Union president defends teacher reassigned over social media post

BILLINGS - The Billings Education Association president is speaking out after Billings School District Two officials reassigned a Skyview High School teacher over a social media post involving Charlie Kirk.

The union president said he disagrees with how the district handled the situation, stating the action invites threats to teachers.

In a statement, the school district said it reassigned the teacher as a safety precaution due to threats received.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana investigated over data breach

HELENA - An investigation is underway into Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana following a major data breach that potentially affects hundreds of thousands of customers.

The Montana State Auditor said the breach puts the personal and medical information of up to 462,000 Montana customers at risk.

According to Blue Cross officials, they were notified by Conduent that some of their member data was impacted by a cyber incident.

Blue Cross systems were not impacted, the company said.

