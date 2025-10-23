A Montana Congressman joined a push to protect American ranchers.

It comes after President Trump suggested the U.S. could soon buy beef from Argentina.

Watch Congressman Troy Downing here:

Downing among 8 in Congress questioning President's statement about importing beef from Argentina

“Not understanding what the quality or the safety or how the beef in in Argentina is going to be raised, processed, delivered,” Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., “So there's a lot of questions and so we're reaching out to the White House.”

Downing and seven others in Congress wrote to the President saying American ranchers should not be undercut by foreign beef imports produced under lower standards.

And they asked for full transparency, sound science, and a firm commitment to the US cattle industry.

“This came to a head a couple of days ago where President Trump had made what seemed to be an off the cuff remark about importing beef from Argentina,” Downing said.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina,” the President said.”If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.”

Downing says the U.S. cattle herd has decreased from 2.5 million head to 2.1 million head, and the cattle industry contributes $112 billion to the rural economies.

The letter also states: “The United States maintains the gold standard for food safety and animal health. Any import policy must hold foreign suppliers to those same rigorous standards.”

“And there has been concerns with our producers about the influx of foreign beef,” Downing said.

The Congressman also talked about the government shutdown, saying the Senate vote has come up short on a continuing resolution similar to what it has passed before.

“They voted on it multiple times, that's the thing that is insincere about this,” Downing said. “This is something and here I think it's become political. you know. Chuck Schumer voted for this earlier this Congress.”

“The country's in a health care crisis unlike we've ever seen,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Senate Minority Leader. “And Donald Trump, instead of leaving the country or before he leaves the country should sit down and negotiate with us so we can address this horrible crisis.”

Downing says about 80,000 Montanans could lose Affordable Care Act enhanced subsidies, and just like every American, he waits.

“I'm hoping that we see a quick resolution,” Downing said. “My over unders, I'm guessing that we're going to see this by the end of the month.”