Thursday Headlines: Data Center lawsuit, Dog attacks, Tennis Center

Montana businessman sues Quantica over alleged stolen AI data center deal in Broadview

BILLINGS - A Montana businessman is suing a Texas developer over a proposed 5,000-acre artificial intelligence data center in Broadview.

Rick Tabish claims Quantica Infrastructure promised him up to 300 megawatts of electricity in exchange for his land, then used that land to build their own data center without delivering the power.

Quantica says it strongly disagrees with the allegations.

'Pretty horrible': Billings man describes vicious October pit bull attack

BILLINGS - A Billings man says he was forced to shoot an unleashed pit bull after it attacked him and his dog while he was out skateboarding.

Will Hyatt says the dog followed them home and wouldn't stop, leaving both him and his dog, Dixie, with injuries.

Billings Animal Control recorded nearly 450 animal bite cases in the past year. Health experts say warm weather is keeping those numbers high.

Billings Tennis Association planning indoor facility at Amend Park

BILLINGS - The number of sports offerings at Billings' Amend Park is about to grow again.

A new tennis center featuring 6 indoor and 4 outdoor courts is now in the works.

The Billings Tennis Association is currently fundraising to make it happen, saying the facility would give local athletes and schools a year-round place to play.

