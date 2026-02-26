Billings Tennis Association planning indoor facility at Amend Park

Tennis has grown 54 percent since 2019, according to the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

The USTA Foundation is looking to help meet the demand across the country, including in Billings with an indoor tennis center.

Jim Shaffer and a few friends took advantage of the weather at the Pioneer Park tennis courts on Wednesday afternoon.

Plus, Schaffer's doctor told him the sport is good for his health.

“He said, the good shape that I'm in, it's because of tennis,” Shaffer said the doctor told him.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tennis helps with heart health, mental health, and longevity.

Everyone in this group hopes for more opportunities to play indoors during the winter.

“If we had an indoor facility, we would not be out here,” said Shaffer. “We'd be playing inside.”

A possible plan would include six indoor and four outdoor courts at Amend Park.

The USTA Foundation is encouraging youths to play tennis and would pay for part of the building.

The South Billings Urban Renewal Association will recommend the city direct Tax Increment Finance money to go to the tennis courts.

“The magic thing is to raise the rest of the money,” said Jodie Adams, a Billings Tennis Association (BTA) board member. “So we're out there right now. We're looking for leadership gifts.”

Normally in winter, there wouldn't be this chance to come out and play tennis.

But they were all happy to be out playing and are looking forward to the possibility of playing indoors at a new tennis center.

“There's a lot of enthusiasm around tennis,” said Sarah Bach, a BTA board member. “We're really excited to get some better facilities and more courts.”

For the passionate tennis players, the only indoor option is at the Big Sky Pickleball and Tennis Center at the old Elks Building.

And the lack of indoor courts can mean playing early in the morning or late at night.

“You have to be really on it to get in and get your courts reserved in the current situation,” said Paige Darden. “So we all are aware that we need more facilities, and I think everybody's excited.”

With more indoor courts, it will be easier to teach tennis and run youth programs and adult leagues.

“It's just been a wonderful way to connect with people, to get some exercise,” said Jennie Poetzel. “It's fun. Again, it's just a sport that you can play your entire life.”

“You can play from when you're little until you're 80 years old,” Bach said. “It's the healthiest sport, can add nine years to your life if you play three times a week.

There's no timeline on construction, but the plan is to start building in the next couple of years, which means playing tennis will be a year-round activity.

