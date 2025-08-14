Thursday Headlines: Billings chase, Montana wildfires, School supplies

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Aug. 14

'Shock, concern, surprise': Residents react to police chase through South Billings

BILLINGS - A 32-year-old man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through South Billings neighborhoods Tuesday night, stunning local residents.

Police say the pursuit began on Terry Avenue when suspect Jaylen Medicinebull allegedly tried to hit a police officer with a vehicle that was reported stolen.

An officer fired his gun during the incident but missed the suspect, according to police.

The chase ended in a ditch off King Avenue East. Medicinebull is being held in the Yellowstone County Jail facing multiple charges.

Wildfires break out in southeastern Montana

Crews are working to fight several wildfires across southeastern Montana that sparked this week.

The Pony Creek Fire in Rosebud County has grown to 1,000 acres near Colstrip.

The Summer Springs Fire in Treasure County is now burning 1,500 acres.

The Mission Butte Fire has burned about 500 acres east of St. Xavier.

There are now around 35 active fires in the state.

Billings non-profit helps homeless students go back to school

BILLINGS - A Billings nonprofit is working to help students without homes go back to school prepared for the academic year.

Tumbleweed is distributing school supplies, including more than 300 backpacks, to Montana students and is seeking more donations.

Officials predict Billings Public Schools will see around 550 homeless students in schools in the fall.

