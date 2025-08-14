Billings nonprofit helps homeless students go back to school

BILLINGS— A Billings nonprofit is helping homeless students go back to school.

Tumbleweed, which helps at-risk youth, is distributing school supplies, including over 300 backpacks, to students across Montana.

“Back to school is really hard. You're 400 times more likely to be an adult homeless person if you don't graduate high school,” said Executive Director Georgia Cady.

Watch to see how one nonprofit is making a difference:

Billings non-profit helps homeless students go back to school

Tumbleweed supplies youth and young adults in need with free haircuts, shoes, clothes and meals.

“This summer we really did see an increase of the school-age youth that were coming from the high schools that accessed our services, probably more so than last summer,” said Cady.

Tumbleweed has enabled some students to continue to college.

“It's always astonishing to me that they're able to continue to pursue that goal with all of the barriers in front of them. So, Tumbleweed works as hard as we can at lowering those barriers,” said Cady.

Vanessa Willardson School supplies at Tumbleweed

Billings Public Schools works with Tumbleweed to assist homeless students through the schools’ Family Resource Center.

“If it's a teenager, (we) try and connect them with Tumbleweed and their school counselor,” said Jackie Lloyd-Randolfi, homeless education liaison for the center.

Lloyd-Randolfi predicts Billings Public Schools will see 525 to 575 homeless students in schools in the fall.

“As housing prices increase, we know that this number is likely to go up,” she said.

The center considers students who lack a reliable and adequate residence to be homeless.

“It's never just about being homeless. There's always a lot more to it, and so we try and find out what else is going on,” said Lloyd-Randolfi.

Donations such as hygiene products and socks are always welcome at the Family Resource Center. Call 406-281-5995 to donate.

Tumbleweed also accepts donations of food and school supplies at its 505 N. 24th St. location.