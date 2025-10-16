Thursday Headlines: Animal cruelty, Nonprofit theft, Measles cases

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Thursday, Oct. 16

Sisters charged with 14 animal-cruelty violations in Shepherd dog-breeding operation

Sisters charged with 14 animal-cruelty violations in Shepherd dog-breeding operation

BILLINGS - Two sisters are facing multiple animal cruelty charges in Yellowstone County District Court following the seizure of more than 40 malnourished dogs from a Shepherd home.

Katie Milliken and Rebekkah Collins each pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include 12 felonies and two misdemeanors.

The case began in September after deputies received a complaint from someone who said they purchased a Newfoundland dog in poor health from the breeder.

Read the full story

Centennial Ice Arena director fired following arrest on suspicion of felony theft

Centennial Ice Arena director fired following arrest on suspicion of felony theft

BILLINGS - A Billings ice arena program and facility director is no longer employed after the Billings Amateur Hockey League says he was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The Yellowstone County sheriff reports that Sean Gilmore, the director of Centennial Ice Arena, was arrested on Oct. 11, although he has not yet been formally charged in Yellowstone County District Court.

The hockey league president says an investigation into accounting problems led to the discovery of what she described as "poor decisions" made by Gilmore.

Read the full story

Billings doctors encourage measles vaccination, as cases spike nationwide

Billings doctors encourage measles vaccination, as cases spike nation-wide

BILLINGS - Doctors in Billings are encouraging people to get vaccinated for measles as health officials report a spike in cases nationwide.

RiverStone Health says 32 people have tested positive for measles in Montana this year, with four cases found in Yellowstone County.

Almost 1,600 cases have been reported in the U.S. in 2025.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Forecast Tuesday Oct 16, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning