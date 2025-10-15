Centennial Ice Arena director fired following arrest on suspicion of felony theft

BILLINGS — The Billings Amateur Hockey League Board of Directors confirmed Wednesday that Sean Gilmore, the program and facility director of the Centennial Ice Arena, was fired after he was arrested on suspicion of felony theft.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder confirmed with MTN on the phone that Gilmore was arrested on Oct. 11. He has not been formally charged in Yellowstone County District Court, according to the clerk's office.

Board President Monica Anderson said in a letter to association members that board members began investigating after accounting problems at the nonprofit were noticed a few days ago. The board launched its own investigation and discovered "poor decisions" made by Gilmore, which led to his termination.

"We are devastated to join a growing number of nonprofit organizations in Billings that have been taken advantage of in recent months," Anderson wrote. "Our Board remains dedicated, however, to doing everything we can to maintain seamless operations at the rink, improve communications within our youth organization and for all user groups, and make all necessary arrangements to have a great season of Billings Bulls hockey."

Within the past year, Centennial Ice Arena has raised money in support of a new arena under construction at Amend Park, the Signal Peak Energy Ice Arena. Anderson said this recent development should have no impact on the Signal Peak arena.

The Signal Peak Energy Ice Arena is overseen by a separate group, the Yellowstone Ice Foundation.

MTN contacted Gilmore, who said he had no comment.