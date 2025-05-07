Three new members elected to Billings Heights water board

The Billings Heights water board will have three new members, potentially pushing the district closer toward consolidating with the city of Billings.

Pam Ellis, David Graves and Greg Erpenback were the top three vote getters in Tuesday's six-way contest for three seats on the County Water District of Billings Heights. The other three candidates were Delbert "Butch" L. Bailey, incumbent Ming Cabrera and Michael Macki.

Two of the three winners, Ellis and Erpenbach, campaigned on consolidation with the city. Graves and the other three candidates were against the idea.

The board is awaiting a report from consultant Morrison-Maierle on consolidation.

Background video on the race: