'They don't care': Billings residents angered after city shuts off water

BILLINGS — Residents in Billings are angry after having their water shut off on Monday for not paying their bills.

In total, the city cut services to 132 customers who were behind on their bills and hadn't set up a payment plan.

Billings resident Travis Tooley was one of those who lost their water service. He said that he got behind on payments in 2024 when he was unemployed and the charges were unexpectedly high.

“I had to go to a stop payment at my bank right off the bat because if they were going to pull that amount of money I would’ve gone into the red right there," Tooley said. "Their bills can wait when it comes to feeding my kid."

Since then, Tooley's financial situation has improved. He claims that he's been making payments, but as of Monday he still had more than $1,500 owed. That's why he was included in the cut.

"By God, they were Johnny on the spot when it came to turning it off," Tooley said. "No water is no water. I gotta tell you right now, it's an eye opener when you don't have water."

Tooley went to the Billings Public Works Department, in hopes of setting up a payment plan and getting his water back on. Instead, he was informed that wouldn't be an option.

"I walked in and said 'So, what's it going to take to get my water on?'" Tooley said. "She said, 'You have to pay every penny.'"

According to City Administrator Chris Kukulski, all customers who lose water will have to pay their entire unpaid balance in full before their water can be turned back on. Kukulski said that's part off MT Statute 7-13-4305.

MTN also learned when shut-offs will happen for which customers. Those dates are based off of customers' billing cycles, which are based on each account's billing date.

Cycle 3 was shut off Monday, Jan. 12. Their billing date was Nov. 17.

Cycle 4 will be shut off next Monday, Jan. 19. Their billing date was Nov. 24.

Cycle 1 will be shut off on Jan. 26. Their billing date was Dec. 3.

Cycle 2 will be shut off Feb. 2. Their billing date was Dec. 10.

The dates are something Tooley is encouraging residents to pay attention to, knowing what the situation can become.

"You better give them something because they're going to turn it off," Tooley said. "They don't care."

