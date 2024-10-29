Billings residents continue seeing high water bills in fall months

BILLINGS — Patrick Sala's September city water bill was a shock: the amount due was more than double the price this summer.

“Back in July it was $80.71 and this billing period for the two months was $408.81,” Sala, who lives in Billings Heights, said on Monday.

The 75-year-old lives alone and isn't sure how he has used the 58,000 gallons of water he is being billed for. He is on a fixed income and would have to choose between eating or paying all the bills if he paid this bill in one lump sum. Sala reached out to the city with a few questions regarding his bill, one of which was how many gallons he used in August and September.

“The total came up for the two months to a little over 6,000. 6,595 gallons, which is far from 58,000,” Sala said. “I myself recently have found their errors for them and I have proof of that.”

The City of Billings transitioned to a new billing software this summer.

MTN News also reached out to the city of Billings for clarification if more 60-day bills are now being sent out.

"There are a few older bills that had exceptions that were holding them up and we are now finally getting these bills out, resulting in two- or three-month bill(s), but 99% of bills are 30-day bills at this point," City of Billings Public Information Officer, Victoria Hill said in an email response.

According to city officials, instead of bills being sent out all at once, they are sent out in four different groups, or cycles.

“The 60-day bills for just the cycle 2 customers were estimated. When the consumption is estimated, the next bill automatically adjusts for any under or over billed consumption from the previous month,” Hill said.

The city is looking into hiring an independent auditor. Hill said the city has found two firms that are "capable and qualified" and anticipates the city will enter into an engagement with one of them soon. The price is estimated to be between $30,000 to $50,000.

“I think what they should do personally is give their valued customers the opportunity to help choose who does the audit,” Sala said. “If I can be perfectly honest, I think somebody, one of the powers that be at Public Works made some sort of drastic mistake."