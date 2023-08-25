The work ahead: New Billings school superintendent sets priorities

BILLINGS - The Billings Public School District is making some changes. There isn’t funding in place to meet some of the district’s current needs, so Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia is seeking community feedback on creative ideas to resolve these issues.

"We have to become the top tier district for the state of Montana, for the city," said Garcia, who was hired in April. "So when parents think about 'best education,' they think Billings public schools."

First up for Gacia is a new plan to relieve pressure off the long-standing issue of over-capacity in high schools. West High is anticipated to be at 130% capacity this year, and Senior High at 100% capacity.

"What if we envision an early college high school where our kids can obtain an associate's degree by the time they graduate from high school?" Garcia said.

The district is in discussions with possible partners for such a program, he said.

"With no cost to the taxpayer, what I envision is kind of revitalizing the Lincoln Center," Garcia said. "That's a school. We can use the third and fourth floor and make an early college high school, but we need the partners."

Garcia also has aspirations for school safety, with plans for a larger police presence and a bigger focus on mental health.

"I have two boys, 11 and 9, and when they go to school I'm hugging them, I pray for them, because of the things that have happened in our country," Garcia said. "My aspiration is for every single school to have an SRO (school resource officer) assigned to the school. That should be it. You have a police officer right in front of the school. That's where we want to be."

School resource officers and mental health support are currently funded out of the district’s general fund. To meet the district’s needs, Garcia is seeking community partnerships.

Community meetings on these issues and more will be held every Tuesday starting Sept. 5. The first is at West High School from 6 p.m. To 7:30 p.m.

