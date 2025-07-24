The legendary Oak Ridge Boys are returning to Billings and they're still having fun after all these years

BILLINGS — When you speak about legendary groups of country music, one name that is sure to pop up in conversation is the iconic quartet – the Oak Ridge Boys – who have been going strong for over 50 years, selling over 41 million albums worldwide.

The CMA and Grammy Award-winning group is currently on their farewell tour, which rolls into the Alberta Bair Theater on Friday night.

And, after all these years, they're still having fun.

"That's what it's all about, man," said William Lee Golden, the group's longtime baritone singer. "Just having fun. We still enjoy singing. That's the highlight of the day with the Oak Ridge Boys when we get to go on stage and sing our songs and harmony. It's a wonderful ride, and we've got so much to be thankful for. God's been good to us, and He's still being good to us, and I'm just thankful for that."

Sadly, the quartet recently lost one of its longtime singing partners, Joe Bonsall, who died from complications of ALS in July 2024.

"That was heart-wrenching, but sometimes God works in mysterious ways. Just when it seemed like the day couldn't get any darker, here comes Ben James along, a young tenor singer. He said, 'Hey guys, I grew up with the Oak Ridge Boys in our home. I know all your songs.' It's been a Godsend to have a young guy like Ben James come into our group. He's made our average age go down," chuckled Golden.

James, who grew up in a musical family, is a perfect fit to help continue the group's legacy. He appears for the first time on their latest album "Mama's Boys"—a tribute to mothers, faith, and family—in stores now.

"We have a brand new song off of there that Ben James actually plays the guy (in the music video) leaving home. It's a song called 'Come on Home.' It talks about a boy leaving home, taking off with everything he's got, getting out to California, and getting lonesome and calling back home to his mother, and she says, 'Son, come on home. If you're tired and weary, come on home.'"

Even after over 50 years of performing, Golden still loves recording and releasing new music.

"It's still exciting to be doing things that are relevant today in country music."

With hits like 'Fancy Free,' 'Bobbie Sue,' 'American Made,' and the iconic crossover smash 'Elvira,' does William Lee have a favorite song?

"Well, 'Elvira' is the most popular song we've ever had, but there's a song that I recorded back in 1982 the following year that's called 'Thank God for Kids.' I've got four sons, and it's a song that's touched me deeply, and it's still a song I love every day I get to sing it."

You can see the Oak Ridge Boys in concert during their "American Made: The Farewell Tour" on Friday night, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Alberta Bair Theater.