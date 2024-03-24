'Take it easy': Road conditions around Billings won't improve overnight

BILLINGS — While the snowfall forecast decreased in Billings this weekend, poor travel conditions were still a concern—along with hazardous conditions for young livestock.

As the weekend ends, snow is predicted to fall until around 6 a.m. Monday morning and road conditions are not expected to improve overnight Sunday.

In town on Sunday, residents were making the most out of the snow day.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Sledders at Pioneer Park

"I don’t think that we’re going to get very much snow after this," a Billings father-of-three said on Sunday at Pioneer Park. “I think this might be the last time for sledding this year."

But it wasn't all fun and games for travelers.

"(The roads are) snow-covered and icy,” said Rob Glanzer, a traveler, on Sunday.

Rob and his daughter, Sophie, were visiting on a ski trip from South Dakota and had advice for other travelers.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Sophie (left) and Rob (right)

"Take it slow, keep your lights on," Rob said. "Every time we come up on a car with their lights off, you come up on them real quick. So keep your lights on and just take it easy."

While Billings was originally predicted to get around 4-6 inches this weekend, on Sunday morning, the National Weather Service changed the forecast to 2-3 inches for the area.

NWS warned motorists of poor travel conditions, especially east of Billings.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News I-90 E near Huntley

On I-90 near Huntley, a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer went off the road. Luckily, the driver, passenger, and their three horses were okay. But the scary sight offered a reminder to passing drivers to stay alert.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Horses outside of their trailer following an accident on I-90

Hopefully, spring weather will be here soon.

To view this week's weather forecast, click here.