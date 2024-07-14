Summer of Lexy: Laurel nonprofit uses community outreach to honor late woman's memory

BILLINGS — Three years have passed since 19-year-old Laurel woman Alexus "Lexy" Pyle was killed in the passenger seat of a two vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle she was in was set to be sentenced in June but that was delayed to December. Despite the hurdles, Pyle's family is focusing on community outreach this summer, hoping to keep Pyle's name alive through her foundation with events like a Color Run.

Sixteen-year-old Taylor Dunn will never forget the way her sister, Pyle, made others feel.

“She was always happy, smiley, giggly, dorky, loved it,” Dunn said at Billings Pioneer Park Saturday.

In spite of a tumultuous year, it hasn't stopped her and her family from looking forward into the future.

“Unfortunately we had a delay in sentencing so it prolongs the grief for sure..it will be on December 3rd,” said Pyle's aunt, Jennifer Sayler.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Lexy Pyle's sister Taylor Dunn and aunt Jennifer Sayler

They're wrapping their arms around the community through the Love for Lexy Foundation.

“We give out nursing scholarships to people, to girls that are going into nursing,” Dunn said.

That's just one part of what the foundation has to offer. Pyle loved dressing up and getting ready for events like prom.

“Girls in need that don’t specifically have enough money or need a dress last minute, we can give them a prom dress,” said Dunn.

The foundation also hands out presents to kids in need through their Christmas for Kids campaign. It's through the foundation that the family is taking back the date of August 3, the day Pyle lost her life. They're hosting a color run at Pioneer Park.

“Every single color I see, I think of my sister 'cuz she was so bright and spunky,” Dunn said.

Dunn family Lexy Pyle and her mother Melissa Dunn

“People, you know, can bring their families if they want to run or if they want to walk. It's just more about bringing the community together to remind people about Lexy," Sayler said.

That's not the only way they're remembering Pyle in the month of August.

“Her plates are being released. So people come by Love for Lexy plates. So again, literally you'll see sunflowers driving around," said Sayler.

The foundation will also host a car show in Pyle's name in August. It's a fitting reminder of a woman who loved cars, color, and people.

“I’m just happy that we’re keeping her name around,” Dunn said.

For more information on the color run, visit this website. You can check out the Love for Lexy Foundation here.