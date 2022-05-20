Lexy Pyle's family launches "Love for Lexy Foundation"

BILLINGS - The family of a 19-year-old Billings woman killed in a two-vehicle crash has launched a foundation in her name to "spread a message of hope and compassion."

Shane Dunn and Melissa Sayler Dunn said they started the foundation to keep their daughter's memory alive and help others.

"Lexy was a very caring and giving person and even to the point she had tears over a baby mouse she tried saving," Melissa Sayler Dunn said.

Courtesy Lexy Pyle

Lexy was killed Aug. 3, 2021 in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue North and North 12th Street. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with negligent homicide for her death.

"Love for Lexy was created to keep Lexy’s legacy alive," the foundation's Facebook page states. "Lexy was an amazing young lady that lit up every room she walked into. She would give you the shirt off her own back. She loved unconditionally and had the biggest heart."

Lexy's 20th birthday is Sunday, and the family is holding a fundraiser Monday at Hooligans.