St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings announces new Chief Operating Officer

BILLINGS - Intermountain Health announced Friday that Dustin Strandell has been named the new Chief Operating Officer of St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Billings.

Strandell has served in the organization for over 15 years in several leadership roles, the hospital said in a press release. He first joined St. Vincent Regional Hospital as the manager of radiology services in 2008 and most recently served as senior director of service lines.

“Dustin has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, strategic insight, and a commitment to excellence,” Lee Boyles, president of Intermountain St. Vincent Regional Hospital & Montana-Wyoming market for Intermountain Health, said in the press release. “His deep understanding of our hospital operations and mission, combined with his innovative and collaborative approach to problem-solving, has significantly contributed to our growth and success. We look forward to his continued leadership and the positive impact he will undoubtedly have in his new role.”

Strandell has spearheaded program development across multiple medical services areas, leading to streamlined processes, improved efficiency, enhanced patient care, and fostered a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement, the press release states.

Strandell has also been involved in the planning work for the St. Vincent Regional Hospital building replacement project and will continue that oversight in his new role as COO.

RELATED: St. Vincent top executive stepping down, accepting new position

