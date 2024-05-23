Spring storm rolls through Montana with varying conditions

BILLINGS — A spring storm rolling through Montana on Thursday caused travel delays across the state.

In Billings, as of 12:15 p.m., under the Rims had received nearly an inch and a half of rain, while the airport was just under one inch.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News A flooded underpass in Billings.

Q2 Meteorologist Ed McIntosh explained there was minor flooding reported near the MetraPark and the 13th Street underpass. He said one to two inches of rain have been reported in town, depending on location. The Heights will see less. McIntosh said the rain will decrease through the afternoon in Billings and westward but will move to Southeastern Montana.

MTN News Downtown Billings outside of KTVQ

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4:00 p.m. Thursday for a portion of south-central Montana. It advised motorists to "Be prepared for slippery and slushy roads. Slow down and use caution while driving."

MTN's KXLF eye cam captured a light dusting of Butte.

KXLF Butte KXLF cam

In Great Falls, a summer-like scene caught on KRTVs eye cam.

KRTV Great Falls KRTV eye cam

But the Bozeman Pass and Carbon County areas saw more extreme weather:

MDT Bozeman Pass Thursday afternoon

Charlie Klepps/MTN News Downtown Red Lodge Thursday morning

