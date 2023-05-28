'Something to be proud of': First class graduates from Lockwood High School

LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood class of 2023 made history Sunday as students who graduated became the first to be able to say they've received a diploma from Lockwood High School.

The graduating students started their freshman year in a small portion of the high school as construction finished on the newer side. Then, COVID-19 disrupted the school year.

”I’m not going to lie, I remember sophomore year coming back from COVID and now it’s over. So, it goes by really fast,” said Nathan Arthur. “It’s really exciting, it's definitely something to be proud of because we’re the first ones to be going through here and it’s definitely going to be in history forever.”

The class of 2023 had 104 graduating students from Lockwood, with two valedictorians and two salutatorians.

Arthur and Taylor Kiel were the valedictorians and both gave speeches during the graduation ceremony.

“I remember when I was in a young grade and like thinking, ‘Can’t wait to graduate, it’s so far away.’ And now it’s right here, it’s actually crazy,” Kiel said.

The Lockwood High School gym was packed with supporting family and friends. High School Principal Gordon Klasna said during a speech that he had never seen the gym so full.

“I think it’s really exciting just to be the first graduating class ever. Like, it’s always going to be up there posted. But it’s also exciting that I’m also the first graduating person in my family,” said Jeffery Kordonwy.