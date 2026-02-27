Small fires burn near White Sulphur Springs

MEAGHER COUNTY — Multiple small fires broke out Thursday morning along Highway 89 outside White Sulphur Springs, triggering a county-wide response, according to Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp.

The fires, reported around 10:30 a.m., spread over roughly a mile and included five or six small fires, burning about 15 to 20 acres. Lopp said winds were moderate, around 10 to 15 mph.

Fire officials said the fires were sparked by chains on a vehicle. Crews battled the flames while a nearby rancher was moving cattle along the highway. This is the second major fire in the area this month, something Lopp said is unusual for this time of year.

Meagher County Rural Fire, White Sulphur Springs City Fire, and the sheriff’s office all responded. Lopp is cautioning drivers to secure chains and wheel wells as conditions and temperatures across Montana remain above average for this time of winter.