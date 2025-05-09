Watch Now
Sisters identified as victms of fatal Billings crash

Q2 News
BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday identified the two teens killed in a one-vehicle crash on Airport Road as sisters who were living in Billings.

Alicia Half, 16, and Alexia Half, 18, were killed early Wednesday when a vehicle with four occupants rolled east of the roundabout at the Billings airport.

The teens and one other occupant were ejected from the vehicle. The two occupants who were injured but survived the crash have not been identified, and police have not said who was driving the vehicle.

An initial investigation determined speed may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

A gofundme fundraising effort has been created to help with funeral expenses. Visit the page here.

Alexia Half & Alicia Half

