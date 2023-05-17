Sierra Trading Post opens new Billings store

The new Sierra Trading Post, which brands itself as an off-price retailer, opened on May 13 at 2618 King Ave. W. in Billings

The clothing and merchandise retailer is located in the old Big Bear Sports Center spot.

Sierra is one of three retailers that have opened in the building. PetCo, a pet-supply store, and HomeGoods, a furniture and home decor store, are also calling that location home.

Developers say the spot has enough room for two more storefronts.

Big Bear closed in 2018, just months after a man broke in during off hours and led police in a standoff, which resulted in extensive damage to the store and the merchandise inside.

The building underwent extensive renovations before reopening with new tenants.