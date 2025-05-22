'Show must go on:' Lockwood choir students rallying behind sick teacher

LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood High School choir is singing with heavy hearts to conclude the school year, after their beloved teacher was re-diagnosed with cancer nearly two months ago.

Teacher Quentin "Q" Staton hasn't been in the classroom since receiving the news that his head, neck and throat cancer had returned.

It's been an emotional challenge for he and his students since he received the news in the middle of class.

"He got a call, and he was in tears," said Lockwood senior Kaeson Cellmer. "That was not a good day."

Fellow seniors Kyleigh McGarvin and Kori Clark said it's a moment they'll never forget.

"We could tell something was wrong," McGarvin said. "The energy in the room shifted."

Clark added that it was heavy news felt by the entire class almost immediately.

"It felt like a big semi-truck just smashed everyone in the face," Clark said. "Just like the whole class, I think everyone did feel it."

The loss of their teacher comes at the end of their senior year. Many were taught by him since middle school.

"It's definitely hard not having him here," said McGarvin.

For Mr. Staton, it was a devastating instance of history repeating itself. In 2023, he underwent multiple procedures trying to get rid of the same type of cancer.

Staton said the hardest part is losing the opportunity to teach.

"I miss the classroom," Staton said Thursday morning. "I miss being in there. I love those kids, and I love teaching."

Staton said it's hard to miss time, knowing how important the music electives can be for students.

"It's a place where a lot of students can be successful where they might not be successful in other areas," Staton said. "That's a good thing for them to have."

Staton's cancer battle has been difficult. He's currently doing routine chemo and radiation therapy in hopes of diminishing the size of a mass located above the roof of his mouth. It's currently about the size of an egg, which is too big to operate.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Staton through his long and lengthy recovery.

"The community support has been amazing," Staton said. "I love being a teacher, and I love that the community has my back."

Staton's mindset remains positive, and he's offering his students the same advice he's heard.

"The show must go on," Staton said, with tears in his eyes. "Stay positive and keep singing."

Despite the challenging distractions, his students have done their best to keep moving forward.

"I try to focus on the work and everything we've done here," Cellmer said. "It's hard at times, but I'm just really appreciative of everything he's done for us. The school wouldn't be the same without him."

McGarvin added that the health of their teacher has inspired the whole class.

"I feel like all of us are really just pushing to make him proud, regardless of him not being there," McGarvin said.

Recently, all of their hard work paid off at the end-of-the-year concert. Staton made an appearance in the crowd and jumped on stage to help direct one song.

"It was a nice feeling having him come see us, because we did put on a good performance," Clark said.

It was an emotional moment that Staton promises is just the beginning. He vowed to return to school next year.

"I'm planning on being back there on day one, dang it," Staton said with a smile. "I'm planning to be back there this fall."

