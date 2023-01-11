Watch Now
Sheriff releases photo of shirt missing Billings woman likely wearing

Search for missing 77-year-old Billings woman with Alzheimer's continues
Sherri Richcerich was last seen wearing the shirt on the right.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 13:44:48-05

BILLINGS — Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released Wednesday morning a photo of the shirt that missing 77-year-old Billings woman Sherri Richterich was likely last wearing.

Richterich, who has Alzheimer's, walked away from her home between Billings and Laurel early Monday morning around 1 a.m. Despite air and ground searches this week, Linder says there's no sign of her.

The search has been scaled back, with deputies assigned to the area checking places where she might be and responding to tips, according to Linder.

She's described as 4-foot-11, 105 pounds, blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information should call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929 or dial 911.

Extensive ground and helicopter searches have been ongoing since she was first reported missing Monday morning January 9, 2023. Since her disappearance, her jacket was found in tall brush across the interstate near her home on Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road. Bloodhounds tried to pick up a scent with no luck. Sherri lives at home with her husband. Family members say Sherri likely walked away thinking she was going for a walk or returning home, as with Alzheimer's, she didn’t always know where home was.

