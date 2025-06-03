Shepherd woman looking for answers after horse found dead south of Billings

BILLINGS — What started as an ask for help from the community to help find her horse later became a search for answers for Jessica Marin about the horse's death.

“I just want answers, and I'm willing to go as far as I have to get those answers,” Marin said Tuesday about her beloved mare, Zap.

Update: Shepherd woman's horse found dead near Pryor Road land

For now, she is dealing with the pain of losing her horse.

“I'm not saying that anything was done maliciously. I'm just wanting to know what was going on,” Marin said.

MTN News reached out to the horse's trainer, who cared for the horse when she was found, but did not receive a response.

On Tuesday, the trainer’s mother, Leila Carmell, defended her son in comments written on Q2’s Facebook page.

“It was very unfortunate we Montanans know animals get into predicaments all the time and if you want to go and judge well so be it we know that truth. And my son did what was right, thought she was stolen, but she was in a place you wouldn’t have thought…”

MTN News confirmed Carmell is the trainer's mother and requested further comment, but she declined.

Marin is hoping that a necropsy on Zap will provide answers.

“I just want clarity,” Marin said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Marin to help with the costs of losing her horse.

