Shepherd woman asking for the community help finding her mare horse

BILLINGS — Jessica Marin learned after getting a message Sunday that her horse, Zap, went missing near Pryor Road just south of Billings.

“He finally kind of messaged me and said that his buddy said that she wasn't where she was supposed to be,” Marin said Monday.

Watch Marin's plea for help in the video below:

Woman asking for the community's help finding her mare horse

Marin is hoping that someone will be able to help find her horse and bring her home.

“Right now, I'm posting as far and wide as I can get her,” Marin said.

Without knowing what had happened, Marin has been in contact with everyone who can help her.

“I have the brand office involved. I've talked to the sheriffs. I've called the Bureau of Indian Affairs because it's right there on the border of the rez. Maybe

she's wandered over. Maybe someone took her over,” Marin said.

Samantha Novak with the Montana Department of Livestock said that this horse case is the third that she has worked on in Yellowstone County in the past couple of years.

Marin has used every tool to try to find her horse.

“I've sent in reports, and I've said that this horse is stolen,” Marin said.

Marin is asking the community for help in locating Zap.

“She's a very sweet mare. If you see her, she'll let you come right up to her. I'm hoping that she's just wandered off. If you see her, grab her. Call the PD. Call anyone. Find me on Facebook,” Marin said.

Ultimately, no matter the reason for Zap’s disappearance, Marin just wants her horse to come home.

“(I’m) pretty devastated, and it's hard, definitely, right now at the time because I've got a lot on my plate,” Marin said.