Shepherd woman donating funds from businesses to Huntley Project Schools

HUNTLEY — A Montana school district is carrying thousands of dollars in unpaid school lunch bills, but no student is ever turned away from a meal.

According to The School Nutrition Association, the average unpaid school lunch debt is $6,900. Huntley Project Schools knows that reality well.

"At any given point, we may have $7,000 of overdue lunch bills," Superintendent Mark Wandle said.

Despite that debt, the district has made a firm commitment to its students.

"We don't do peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for kids. If they're gonna eat, they're gonna eat," Wandle said.

The district serves about 780 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Staff say the stakes are high in a state where 1 in 6 children face food insecurity.

MTN News

"When you live in a community in Montana that can be smaller, and people are in need, to make sure that those students are having some food in the morning and at night, that might be the two meals they get that day," Wandle said.

Jeanne Larsen saw a social media post recently highlighting how much money Huntley Project has in unpaid school lunch bills. She knew she wanted to help.

MTN News

"I want to step up, step forward, and help out as fast as I can," Larsen said.

Larsen owns two businesses, The Frosted Garden and EtchLite. Her engraved products and edible floral creations range in price from $20 to $50.

"From all the proceeds from both companies, from now through March 31, I'm going to give 50% to Huntley School," Larson said.

MTN News

She said the decision was simple.

"I'm just doing what I'm supposed to do," Larsen said.

Larsen is not alone. Churches and restaurants in the area also donate money to the district when they can, generosity the district said makes a meaningful difference, and they always appreciate.

"We want to make sure we can cover as many families as possible proportionately…It's extremely kind again," Wandle said.

According to the Kids Count Data Center, in the 2024–2025 school year, more than half of Montana households were eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. The superintendent is encouraging all families to fill out a free and reduced lunch form.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.