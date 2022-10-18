SCL Health celebrates first walk-in clinic in Laurel

LAUREL — Laurel residents and surrounding communities no longer have to make the drive to Billings to visit a walk-in clinic.

“They do a great job at our Laurel clinic, but they’re busy and you’d have to get an appointment, and you’d have to see if you could walk in and make it happen. Well now, that option is here,” Jeffrey Zavala, vice president and chief medical officer of SCL Health Medical Group, said at the ribbon cutting for the clinic Tuesday.

On Aug. 15, the SCL Health Medical Group Laurel Walk-In Clinic began taking patients for a variety of treatments. It has three exam rooms, an X-ray, EKG and on-site lab services.

“You don’t plan to be sick. You don’t plan to be injured and so the walk-in helps cover that point of access for our community,” Practice Administrator for Occupational Health and Walk-ins Stephanie Bond said.

The location also cuts down commute time for Laurel and surrounding area residents.

A father and daughter from Joilet were leaving the walk-in Tuesday afternoon and told MTN News that they appreciated this clinic. They raved about the no wait time and no longer having to drive to Billings or make an appointment at the Laurel clinic for a walk-in need. The father said he had been there twice, once with his daughter and once with his son, since the walk-in has been open. The walk-in has seen 30 patients since its opening.

“We are meeting a community need and we are providing trusted care, close to home, for the Laurel and surrounding communities,” said St. Vincent Healthcare President Jen Alderfer, who is a Laurel resident.

The SCL Health walk-in clinic provides care 365 days a year, open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 331 South Washington Ave. Suite B.