The owners of an award-winning spooky Billings house known to make kids and adults scream are hoping to take home an award for the third year.

Arguably the scariest house in Billings is located at 335 Camel Place. It belongs to Shawna and Wes Morales and the couple has taken home an award for the scariest house in Billings for the past two years.

The couple hopes to take home the top prize for 2023 and is inviting the entire community to stop by for a tour and trick-or-treating this Halloween.