Safety netting going down first and third baseline is complete at Dehler Park

BILLINGS — The city of Billings has completed a $340,000 safety netting project at Dehler Park, extending protective barriers up and down the first and third baselines to keep fans safe from fast-flying baseballs.

The installation comes as welcome relief for longtime fans like Dawn Larimer, who has regularly attended games for the past 11 years.

Watch Dawn Larimer talk about her excitement with the netting complete:

Safety netting down first and third baseline is complete at Dehler Park

In 2023, Larimer was struck in the face by a foul ball, an experience that left her with lasting anxiety about sitting in unprotected sections.

“I wanted to move. I had to be behind the nets. I still come to the games all the time, but I had to be behind the nets because I would get almost like PTSD when I would go over to 116 and visit friends this last year,” Larimer said Thursday.

Billings City Council voted in April to extend the netting down the baselines, which Larimer praised as a necessary investment in fan protection.

Assistant General Manager Steve Howe said the netting project began less than 48 hours after the 2025 season ended and was complete in recent days.

Howe said fan safety was a primary concern that drove the decision to expand protective netting beyond the traditional areas behind home plate.

“Even just worrying about fans during the game, but we're happy that everyone's going to be able to come to Dealer Park and come to a Mustangs game or a Legion game or an MSUB game or a Montana high school baseball game and have the safest and best experience possible,” Howe said.

For Larimer, who described her foul ball injury as happening “instantaneously with no notice,” the new safety measures mean she can return to games with no fear.

"I am so excited that everybody is going to be behind these nets, that there's not going to be any concerns about their safety," Larimer said.

The enhanced safety netting with protect fans attending any baseball game at the park.

“I am super excited. I'm excited for next year's season. I'm excited for lots of people to come out that haven't been coming to games because of the fact that they felt like maybe they weren't very safe. So, I'm very excited,” Larimer said.