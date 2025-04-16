Fans praise Billings City Council move to increase protective netting at Dehler Park

BILLINGS — The Billings City Council voted Monday night to spend $340,000 to extend new netting along the first and third-base lines of Dehler Park to protect fans.

It's a move that was praised Tuesday by some fans who were struck by foul balls in recent years while sitting in unprotected areas.

Watch the full video below:

Billings City Council to spend $340,000 to protect fans at Dehler Park

“It just happened so, so fast,” Dawn Larimer said.

During a game in the summer of 2023, a foul ball came at her so quickly that she and her husband couldn’t stop it.

“My husband put his hand up to stop the velocity of it, and I mean it was in an instant. I had no time to react.” Larimer said.

Larimer was a regular at the Billings Mustangs games, sitting in section 118 on the third-base line.

“We’re always very aware that balls can come into the area, and we’re always paying attention,” Larimer added.

Another fan, Erin Moots, described the moment in July of 2022 when her daughter's life was changed by a foul ball at Dehler Park.

“I can definitely still hear the crack of a ball on the bat and then her scream,” Moots said.

Her daughter, 8-year-old Sarafina, was hit in the head by a ball during a game three years ago.

“It’s not something that you will ever forget in your life to see that happen in front of you,” Moots said.

She explained that her daughter suffered a contusion, a severe concussion, and doctors found bleeding in her brain.

While they regularly attended games as a family, they stopped after the accident.

Most support the new netting at the park, but some fans still want the ability to catch a foul ball.

“There are those who support it and those, of course, don’t want to be looking through a net. Those are valid concerns on both sides,” said Billings Parks and Recreation Superintendent Cole McQuillan.

The industry has been moving toward netting that extends to the outfield wall, as baseballs can travel upwards of 100 miles per hour.

“I’m just glad they’re doing it,” Larimer said.

That sentiment is echoed by families who support the new netting, which will replace the current netting and be extended down the first and third base lines at the park.

“I’m glad that they’ll put up the nets because I don’t want any other kids to end up like me and have all this trauma from it,” Sarafina said.

With the go-ahead from the city, fans can expect a safer way to experience America’s pastime.

“As a fan, it’s just a great, enjoyable experience,” Larimer remarked.