Roundup artist Coila Evans’ coffee canister label stirs up business, inspires uplifting mornings

ROUNDUP — A summer scene on the side of a collectible coffee canister is sharing a taste of the west with the entire world, thanks to a local artist in Roundup and her now famous lone lady longhorn.

“Summer days in the west are like no other. Vast landscapes, endless skies and the promise of adventure,” says a voiceover in a Doma Coffee Roasting Company Summer Lovin’ artist profile video. “This is our journey to meet the artist behind this year’s Summer Lovin’ coffee label: Coila Evans.”

With every sip of this seasonal summer coffee blend, Doma Coffee Roasting Company out of Post Falls, Idaho, aims to inspire an uplifting start to each day.

“I think the lady longhorn, she was just a really great success. They offered the coffee in a can, which is a collector's item, and then they offered it in bags,” says Evans.

There's no doubt Evans’s oil on canvas wrapped on the collector's coffee canister is a hit, with the Summer Lovin’ coffee campaign officially sold out a week before summer 2024 was over.

“I’ve never done a collaboration quite like this before. I like the idea of licensing my artwork, so this is the first commercial project that I've had. I would say it's a great success and I'm definitely interested in doing more,” says Evans.

It’s a project that took a lot of work with different hand-painted versions of the lady longhorn for Doma Coffee Roasting Company to select.

“A lot of people will think like, oh, you only paint when you're inspired, but really you show up to the easel and become inspired by that,” says Evans.

Now, everyone who drinks a sip of Summer Lovin’ coffee can be inspired all day, maybe even longer depending on how many cups of caffeine they have.