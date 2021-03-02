Roads in Yellowstone to close for 2021 spring plowing

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel on March 7. Spring plowing [nps.gov] will start as road segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15 at 9 p.m. Weather-permitting, some park roads [nps.gov] will reopen to automobile travel April 16 at 8 a.m.

MTN News Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions.

Road closure dates (gates close at 9 p.m.)



March 7, Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 9, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 14, Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge

March 15, all remaining groomed roads

Visitor services closure dates



At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel and cabins, Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and food services will close March 1. The Mammoth Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, and self-serve fuel pumps stay open all year.

At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill will close March 15.

Warming hut [nps.gov] closure dates range between March 1 and March 15.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year. At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. Visit park roads [nps.gov] for the status of Yellowstone roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). In addition, call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

The park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly [flickr.com] to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Learn more about area-specific spring reopening [nps.gov] dates. All dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance. We will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell [nps.gov] or download Yellowstone's App [nps.gov].