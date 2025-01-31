RiverStone Health highlighting concerns about kratom and kava

As the popularity of kratom and kava rises in bars and convenience stores, RiverStone Health is highlighting the two herbal substances in its quarterly newsletter sent out to licensed food establishments.

According to the newsletter, kava root is used in the Pacific Islands for ceremonial beverages. Kratom comes from a tree in Southeast Asia and is traditionally consumed by chewing raw leaves or brewing into a tea.

Kava is a popular alternative to alcohol, but there aren't age requirements for consumers.

"Kava is something that is a little concerning just because there aren't age limits and things like that on it. But kratom is the one that we're most concerned about," said RiverStone's Community Health and Safety Senior Director Melissa Henderson. "They both come from traditional substances. But they are incredibly different in terms of their risk, their use."

Kratom is used for energy boosts, mood enhancement and pain relief. Henderson said there are negative side effects to the natural supplement, calling it a "substance of concern."

"In larger doses, it can actually cause a sedative effect, a drowsy effect," Henderson said. "We're starting to hear and see instances of people really having overdoses or having substance addiction issues with kratom."

Henderson said the goal is to educate the community about what they are consuming.

"So, that's where we're saying if it's a substance of concern. It's not generally recognized as safe, then you can't legally have it in a food establishment here," Henderson said. "There's a lot of education that needs to happen."

Warden's Casino in the Heights just started offering kava seltzers last week. They only sell it to someone over 21 years old.

"Kava, from what I have seen, has done wonderful things for people. I know a lot of people personally that have stopped drinking alcohol and switched to an alternative of kava," owner Josh Benson said. "Here at the Warden's casinos, it's a 21 plus, so you're not allowed to buy it unless you're 21 years or older with an ID."

Benson is grateful RiverStone is offering education to those selling the products.

"I do know that alcohol or anything, even caffeine, moderation is important. You don't want to over drink it," he said. "The age is real, and it should be regulated. I know there's a lot of misinformation out there about kava, so it's really nice to hear that RiverStone Health is going to be putting out some information to help people like me and the public know more about the drink and what's safe and what's not."