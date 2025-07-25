RiverStone Health confirms 2nd measles case from Billings vacation Bible school

Yellowstone County public-health officials confirmed Friday a second measles case related to a recent gathering at a Billings vacation Bible school.

The second case, a child, lived in the same household as the first identified case, according to RiverStone Health, the county's public-health agency.

The measles cases emerged following a vacation Bible school at Cornerstone Community Church from July 14-16. According to Pastor Jeff Romans, about 110 students were at the camp, along with 60 other volunteers.

The majority of the people there were vaccinated against measles, Romans told MTN News. The first child who contracted measles was not vaccinated, according to RiverStone Health. It was unclear if the second child was vaccinated.

Symptoms of measles can take up to 21 days to appear, and include runny nose, fever, red or watery eyes, rash and spots in the mouth. People who are infected with measles can spread the illness four days before developing the rash through four days afterward. The rash can last for a week and coughing can last for 10 days.

Measles is very contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left. It is so contagious that if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people around that person will also become infected if not vaccinated.

If you have been exposed to measles and are not currently showing symptoms, please follow the instructions below:

Unvaccinated individuals and no previous measles infection: Quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Getting the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine within 72 hours of first exposure may provide protection from more severe illness and may impact quarantine recommendations. Quarantine means to stay at home and avoid contact with others during this period. Symptoms to watch for include runny nose, red eyes, cough, fever, and a rash.

Vaccinated individuals and people with previous measles infection: Although your risk is lower, please continue to monitor for symptoms for 21 days. Symptoms to watch for include runny nose, red eyes, cough, fever, and a rash.

The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine. This vaccine has been proven safe and effective at preventing disease and lessening major complications from this virus.

MMR vaccines are available at RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 South 27th Street in Billings by scheduling online at RiverStoneHealth.org/Immunizations or calling 406.247.3382. The vaccine is covered by insurance or available at no cost if not insured.

For more information, go to RiverStoneHealth.org/Measles or call 406.247.3396.