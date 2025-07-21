Billings' first suspected measles case, tied to Cornerstone Community Church

Billings, MT - On Sunday morning, Pastor Jeff Romans of Cornerstone Community Church in Billings, told his congregation that Billings first presumed measles case is tied to their vacation bible school.

A school-aged child was tested at local healthcare facility on Friday, after recently traveling with family to an area where measles is spreading.

Pastor Romans told the church that more than 80 people may have been exposed to the virus.

All of those impacted are currently following the Health Department's 21-day quarantine guidelines.

The child's symptoms included fever, runny nose, red and watery eyes, rash and spots in the mouth.

Medical providers have sent a throat swab and a blood sample to the Montana State Laboratory for confirmation of the diagnosis.

The Cornerstone Community Church Vacation Bible school was held from July 14-16.