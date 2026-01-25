Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rimrock mall pays more than $1 million in overdue property taxes

BILLINGS— Rimrock Mall paid $1,047,144.95 in overdue property taxes Friday in a wire payment to the Yellowstone County Treasurer's Office.

According to the office, the amount included $67,261.74 in penalties and interest.

"As a result of this payment, Yellowstone County, the City of Billings, School District 2, and the other affected taxing jurisdictions will receive the funds to which they are entitled," said Yellowstone County Treasurer Hank Peters in a written statement.

MTN reported in November that the mall had a balance of $592,009.78 in delinquent taxes.

