'Remember him forever': Friends of teen killed in Billings crash gather at memorial

BILLINGS — On Sunday, friends of 15-year-old Gavin McCombs gathered at the memorial sight set up on the 3100 block of King Avenue West.

McCombs and three other teens were in a single-vehicle car wreck Friday night on King Avenue West. McCombs died at the scene.

Q2 News

“We’ve all been kind of just really upset about it, and it’s hard because Gavin was a really good person,” said a friend of McComb's, Aleese Shearin. “He was truly one of a kind.”

Over 20 people were at the memorial Sunday afternoon, adding more flowers and photos to the ones already left behind from the night before.

Devlin Sahli only knew McCombs for about a year but said it was hard not to become close with someone as uplifting as McCombs.

Q2 News

“He was my best friend. We hung out like every day and I don’t know what I’m going to do without him,” Sahli said. “It’ll take a while to get used to it, I don’t know if I ever really will. I’ll remember him forever.”

While friends of McCombs were dealing with the loss of someone they cared so much about, they also reminisced on how special their time with him was.

“He never had a frown, or he’s never upset of anything he always had a smile on his face,” said a friend and coworker of Mccombs', Coltyn Weiss.

Q2 News

A few friends who had known him since elementary school shared that McCombs was friends with everyone and could put a smile on anyone's face.

“You didn’t actually have to be doing something to have a good time with Gavin. Just being around him you had a good time,” Curtis Lyncoln said.

“He was just a bright person to be around, everybody loves him,” said Dean Cerovski.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover the cost of the funeral service and not have to worry about additional finances at this time.

“All we could do is just support and love each and everyone through this and hope and pray that we heal,” said another friend and coworker of McCombs', Ronald Cochran.