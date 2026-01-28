RED LODGE — Red Lodge Ice presented a formal request to the Red Lodge City Council Tuesday night to use community tourism grant money for modifications to the north end of Lions Park, sparking major debate among residents.

The proposed plan calls for installing a concrete slab with an embedded cooling system to extend the rink's season, among other improvements. The multi-million dollar project would replace some of the park's grassy area with concrete that could serve as an ice rink during winter and become a multi-use space for summer activities.

Watch community members talk about the ice rink:

Red Lodge ice rink proposal divides community at City Council meeting

Roughly 100 people attended the Red Lodge City Council meeting to hear the presentation that has divided the community.

"We got a bunch of public feedback both positive and negative in terms of this concept and this plan," Red Lodge Fire Chief Tom Kuntz said in the presentation Tuesday.

Red Lodge was one of seven communities to receive a $2.75 million Cohort 2 Pilot Community Grant over five years, which is funded through state lodging tax dollars.

Joe Kukolla, a Red Lodge resident, expressed support for the project.

"I'm absolutely for a concrete slab in Lions Park and really providing a long-term solution for the ice to extend the season and really offer the best skating experience for locals and visitors alike," Kukolla said.

Others voiced opposition to permanently altering the park.

"Permanently altering the heart of Lions Park and its all-season use in favor of a permanent concrete ice rink is plainly unfair to the park's many users and activities throughout the rest of the year," one resident said.

Kuntz defended Lions Park as the location, citing several advantages.

"Lions Park is central to the heart of Red Lodge. It's been where the ice rink has been for a hundred years. It's walkable and connected to downtown, and it has significant distributed parking infrastructure that exists already," Kuntz said.

He emphasized the historical significance of the location.

Despite the disagreement over location, there was common ground among residents to find a balanced solution.

"Key improvements is to maintain and improve a multi-season recreational footprint while continuing to preserve Lions Park green space," Kuntz said.

While nothing has been finalized, the proposal has sparked extensive community conversation about the future of recreational facilities in Red Lodge.

