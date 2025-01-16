Real ID deadline is approaching, and Montana has 30% compliance

BILLINGS — The Department of Homeland Security has set May 7, 2025, as the deadline for people to add a REAL ID to a driver's license or identification card.

Without the REAL ID or an acceptable alternative such as a passport or passport card, a person will not get through TSA to board flights.

“We want to make sure that we have strong adoption. We don't want to turn this on and have folks that don't have REAL IDs,” the head of operations support at TSA, Stacey Fitzmaurice, said on Wednesday. “We want to make sure that travelers are as prepared as possible and have their REAL ID so they don't experience any delays."

Courtesy Example of a Real ID

TSA just concluded its busiest year, with transportation security officers screening more than 900 million passengers nationwide.

Roundup resident Pam Ryan does not have one yet, but plans to get hers before the deadline.

“Not yet. No, I don't need it until May,” Ryan said before heading into the Billings Logan International Airport Wednesday. "It's on my list. I will be getting one.”

Around 21% of the 2.5 million passengers that TSA sees daily do not have REAL IDs.

MTN News

Stephanie Hagood of California also hasn't gotten her REAL ID. She is originally from Billings and came to purchase an RV.

“Really, it's all of the hoops when you jump through everything to get one,” Hagood said at the airport Wednesday.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Montana has a 30% compliance rate for REAL ID.

MTN News

“The implementation of REAL ID has taken time. I mean, this has been a tremendous undertaking both by the federal government and states. All 50 states and U.S. territories had to change their systems to be able to issue REAL IDs,” Fitzmaurice said.

Anyone looking to get a REAL ID added to their license will need multiple documents showing name, date of birth, name change documents and proof of residency. To find a complete checklist click here.

Corey Reich, from Utah, has had his REAL ID for two years.

"I feel like any effort that's made to safeguard U.S. citizens and travel, I'm all about it. So if it requires a little bit of inconvenience, which wasn't that big, right? Just had to fill out some paperwork and execute it on it and it was fine," Reich said. "I think as much as we can make air travel safe, I love those safeguards that are in place to help do that and ensure people that they can feel comfortable when they fly."

Adding a REAL ID to your license at the Motor Vehicle Division will cost $25.