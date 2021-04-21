Ready for a new career? TSA is looking to hire in Billings for the busy travel season ahead

BILLINGS- With a much-anticipated busy flying season ahead, the Transportation Safety Administration is looking to hire an additional 13 positions both full-time and part-time.

TSA plans to meet with prospective job applicants Wednesday at the Jobs Jamboree at the Montana Pavilion at Metra Park from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say TSA is looking to recruit new employees based on the travel season ahead and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

TSA agents are federal employees with competitive salaries and benefits, according to Mark Heisey with the Montana TSA.

Starting wage begins at $16.51 an hour including paid training, sick leave and healthcare and retirement plans.

After six months, you can increase pay, according to those who work with TSA.

“It's kind of nice because you have the ability to move around and to promote within the agency and still work for the same company,” said Teri Barlow, a supervisor in Billings. “So it's great. It's different, there's a lot of diverse things about our job, we're always getting trained to find new threats and so it always keeps you on your toes.”

As an incentive, officials say TSA will offer new hires a $500 bonus when they start with the agency, and another $500 bonus after a year working for the agency.

Those interested in getting a new job with TSA can also get assistance with the application process at the Jobs Jamboree.

TSA is also hiring positions to work at the Missoula International Airport.