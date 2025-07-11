Rasner Media pauses $47.45B offer to bring TikTok to Wyoming

A Wyoming man who brought forth a $47.45 billion offer to buy TikTtok, says that offer is now paused unless China demonstrates a genuine commitment to a transparent and lawful divestiture.

Reid Rasner, founder and CEO of Rasner Media, says China is playing a shell game with a watered-down application.

Rasner, who is from Casper, points to reports that reveal Bytedance's offer of a U.S. version of the app excludes the algorithm and data infrastructure.

He says the president called for a sovereign digital future and that China has shown no interest in negotiating in good faith.

Rasner said there is currently no credible deal on the table that Rasner Media is interested in pursuing.

"By withholding the algorithm, China is pretending to comply while keeping control of the engine that drives TikTok,” Rasner stated in a news release. “We've said from day one - no deal without the algorithm and complete access. China seems more interested in games and espionage than a real top-dollar deal."

Rasner has remained confident that the Rasner Media bid has been the highest and the only one that would purchase the TikTok algorithm.