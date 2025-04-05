Wyoming investor confident about his group's offer for TikTok

The man leading a Wyoming group’s bid for TikTok says the Trump administration’s 75-day extension on the ban, is a strong and strategic move.

Reid Rasner, Omnivest Financial CEO and founder, says his group’s $47.5 billion bid is $20 billion more than the next highest.

“We're very much alive,” said Rasner, who has been in contact with the administration. “We're very much well and we're very much negotiating and trying to get our offer accepted. So we're confident in our offer, and we're negotiating to the last minute. It's a very complicated process, obviously. It's unlike any other business deal.”

He says his bid meets what Congress and the U.S Supreme Court have desired, that China must fully divest on the algorithm.

“We're just going to have a clean break and make sure this is protected,” Rasner said. “And it's American-owned 100 percent, and there's a clean break there.”

Rasner says besides Wyoming, he has been in talks for a company headquarters with people in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

“It could be a $1 trillion footprint that we're creating here, even though it's a $50 billion company,” Rasner said. “That's what President Trump has indicated, and I think there's room to grow and expand, and I think a lot of legislators and governors around the country who have been calling me are certainly excited to be part of this."