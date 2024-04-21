Watch Now
'Quit doing stupid stuff': Multiple vinyl fences damaged in Lockwood

Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 17:58:03-04

LOCKWOOD — Residents woke up to unwelcome sights Sunday morning after several people had sections of their vinyl fences knocked out, leaving gaping holes leading straight into people's backyards.

“I heard a loud noise before 2 a.m.,” Lockwood resident Cheryl Hoke said on Sunday. “They're usually at the church making a bunch of noise, but there was no one parked over there.”

Hoke's backyard fence is along Westgate Drive, but when she didn't see anything in the middle of the night after waking up to a loud bang, she decided to go back to sleep.

“This morning my husband's like, 'Yeah, that loud noise was our fence being broke,'” Hoke said.

Their neighbors woke up to the same fate, with multiple sections of their fence broken out. Another house down the road also had evidence of someone trying to do the same to their vinyl fence.

“The neighbor down the street actually has a footprint on their fence and their fence is a little bit sturdier so they never got it down,” Hoke said. “Quit doing stupid stuff. It’s other people's property. I mean, it’s something you can go to jail for is what the cop said.”

Hoke said they did report the incident to law enforcement.

