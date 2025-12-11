BILLINGS — If you're still looking to spread holiday cheer this December, there's an opportunity to give back in Billings.

Out of the 15 eligible, well-deserving families a part of KTVQ's Adopt a Family holiday initiative, four families are still in need of donations.

See the accumulated donations for nine of the families below:

Q2's Adopt a Family program still seeking donations for 4 families

Adopt a Family is a new program initiated by KTVQ's marketing and promotions team as a way to give back for families during the holiday season.

"This Adopt a Family program has been amazing for our staff and for our community," said Crystal Meeks, KTVQ's marketing director. "It really has brought us back to the reason for this holiday season and to help out these families who are struggling, who are still doing their best."

Mack Carmack, MTN News Crystal Meeks, KTVQ

The 15 families a part of the program went through a vetting process by Lavie Health in Billings. Many of the families include single mothers or a set of parents struggling to make ends meet.

For people interested in adopting a family, visit this link. Donations can be made for an entire family or just a single member.

All donations can be collected at KTVQ, located at 3203 Third Ave. N. in downtown Billings, or at Kirkness Roofing on Moore Lane.

Mack Carmack, MTN News KTVQ's Adopt a Family, Christmas donations

As far as the four families in need of donations, big-ticket wishlist items include a gaming console for a 15-year-old, a vacuum for a mom, a stunt BMX bike for an 11-year-old, a toddler's car seat, and Lego sets for an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old.

According to Meeks, the marketing department will also be accepting winter coats and glove donations for all families.

Donations are due on Friday, Dec. 12, and families will be picking up their presents the week before Christmas.

"We're doing so well. We've got such a good momentum from our community," Meeks said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News KTVQ's Adopt a Family, Christmas donations

