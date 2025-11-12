Bring holiday joy to 15 local families – adopt a family today!

This holiday season, KTVQ and our sponsor Kirkness Roofing are teaming up to bring warmth and cheer to 15 local families who could use a little extra help. You can make a difference right now by adopting a family, shopping for the items on their wish list, and dropping off unwrapped gifts at one of our convenient locations:

📍 KTVQ — Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM

3203 3rd Avenue N, Billings, MT 59102

📍 Kirkness Roofing — Mon–Fri, 7 AM–4 PM

144 Moore Ln, Billings, MT 59101

Getting started is simple — choose a family and view their wish list. Every gift you give helps share hope, comfort, and joy with neighbors in need this season. Families were selected in partnership with LaVie Health.

Thank you for helping make the holidays brighter for families in our community!

