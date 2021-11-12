Q2 welcomes donations for Turkey Tuesday to benefit the Billings Food Bank, Toys for Tots

BILLINGS - Back again in 2021 is the Q2 Turkey Tuesday to benefit the Billings Food Bank and Toys for Tots.

Every year, the Billings community and surrounding areas come together to help those in need. With a steady stream of donations, volunteers with the Food Bank and The United States Marine Corps will help accept a nonperishable food item, a frozen turkey, or a new or unwrapped toy for a child or teen.

This year the need is even greater with a combination of supply issues putting some foods on backorder and with pandemic era benefits now expired.

“You know that the community really comes together and supports everything that we do and it's awesome,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Arndt with Yellowstone County Toys for Tots.

This year they are especially looking for toys for the 12 and up teenage group, with Sgt. Arndt saying this age group is often forgotten about.

“We were able to donate to 7,800 kids, so it was incredible,” he said.

At the Billings Food Bank, the shelves are plenty stocked and ready to help families but the need to give never ends.

Executive Director Sheryle Shandy says they’ve been seeing new faces stop in in recent months and their biggest need this year is trimmings for a complete holiday meal.

During this holiday season, the food shortage is putting those holiday trimmings in demand, and as for that thanksgiving bird? Shandy says turkey prices are up.

There are plenty of ways to give this holiday season and Sgt. Arndt says it feels good to do so.

“Seeing some of the faces on some of the moms and dads and the gratefulness within the community, it’s what really made me want to do it,” he said.

Arndt says the whole community has rallied around the cause and you’ll see him driving around in a donated and brightly colored Toys for Tots truck and trailer collecting for families this year.

“This community is incredible,” he said. “Last year during the pandemic, the numbers were huge, and the community came through tenfold.”

And he says no family has ever been turned away.

“If you want to use Toys for Tots to help your kids have a better Christmas, you can do that. It doesn't have to be, you know, you're below the poverty line or anything like that. We're here to help in any way possible,” he said.

KTVQ is hoping you will come to our Turkey Tuesday donation drive on Tuesday, Nov. 16 on the corner of Fourth Avenue North and North 32nd Street until 6 p.m.

The Billings Food Bank is accepting all kinds of food donations, not just frozen turkeys. The food bank is preparing for the holiday season and Thanksgiving. In about one week, the food bank will set out to give hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the community.

