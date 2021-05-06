Q2 News wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Q2 News was recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association for work during the past year. RTDNA announced the regional winners of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow awards Thursday and Q2 won three awards.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”Q2 was recognized for Excellence in Video for the story “George” – with reporter Russ Riesinger and Photographer/ Editor Brandon Sullivan. The story centered on George, a Billings resident who was celebrating his 100th birthday in the home he grew up in.

Q2 was also recognized for Feature Reporting on “Hope of Graduation” – The story was shot and edited by Brandon Sullivan. The piece looked back at the uncertainty and disruption of graduating seniors during the pandemic.

Q2 also won for Sports Reporting for “Bad Girl” with reporter Scott Breen and video and editing by Brandon Sullivan. This story went into the ring with a Billings sixth grader who was training for a shot at a boxing title.

Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors. Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

