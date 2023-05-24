Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — We're into an unsettled weather pattern which will last through the long Memorial Day weekend.

What does this mean? Simple.

Daily showers and thunderstorms are likely during this stretch with some storms turning strong at times. Such storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, periods of heavy rainfall, and hail. We'll have to keep a close eye on these storms in case a few attempt to turn severe in nature. If that does occur, they should be mostly isolated. Will keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, mainly 70s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Friday then mainly 70s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com