'Punched in the face for a good cause': Fighters eager for 'Battle of the Badges' fundraiser in Billings

BILLINGS — It's not your average fundraiser. On Saturday, law enforcement, first responders, and military personnel are boxing it out for a good cause in Billings.

"As soon as I found out that Montana has never had a Battle of the Badges, I thought it would be perfect. Especially in this community,” said Ryan Couch, the organizer of the event, on Thursday. “My favorite part about Battle of the Badges is how much the community, especially the first responders and the veterans, come together."

Battle of the Badges is an amateur boxing match fundraiser. The event will benefit Beartooth Haven, a local nonprofit. It will be held at Miller's Horse Palace, located at 7215 Mossmain Ln. in Billings. Doors open at 5 PM and fights begin at 6 PM.

Beartooth Haven Battle of the Badges poster

“Beartooth Haven is a nonprofit, non-salaried organization that we started to help out correctional officers, law enforcement, first responders, and veterans. We try to give everybody a week of recreation and also build some community back up. Generally, when a lot of us get out, we’re missing that community. And so we also want to establish a support system for our attendees, and something that carries on," said Jen Lorenz, one of the founders of Beartooth Haven, on Thursday. “This is our first big fundraiser that we’re doing, and it’s the first Battle of the Badges in Montana, which we’re super excited about."

Jen Lorenz is a Montana Army National Guard veteran and started the nonprofit with Ryan Couch and his wife Deanna last year.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Jen Lorenz

“We started discussing it in September. Then by the time December rolled around, we had all of the paperwork done and ready to go,” Lorenz said. "When you do get out, you lose your support system. So a lot of it is trying to find people that you can trust again. When you’re in the military, you have to depend on your brother all the time. And here you get out and you’re brother-less."

Couch said many of the fighters know their opponents.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Ryan Couch

"Our fighters, we have two that are pretty much best friends. We have one of the biggest guys in the Billings Police Department versus one of the biggest guys in the Billings Fire Department. They know each other, they’re friends. They’re going to be battling it for the agency championship," Couch said. "We have friends, we have people that know each other, we have a couple of best friends."

Zach Wall, a fighter representing the Marines, said he signed up in hopes of fighting a coworker.

“I didn’t even know it was a thing. But the guy I’m fighting, I was working with him. He was talking smoke about it," Wall said. "So I called in and said I was willing to do it. I said I would only do it if I could fight him."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Zach Wall

Like Wall, fighter and EMT Jeremy Larson jumped at the opportunity to fight a coworker.

“I’m not a fighter at all. I got a call a month ago because my brother and I have a couple friends that are doing this," Larson said on Thursday. "They’re like, ‘Hey, you should come fight!’ So I’m actually fighting one of my old coworkers. He’s a Marine and I’m ready to try to give him a challenge."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Jeremy Larson

Fighters are eager for the opportunity to raise money for the nonprofit.

“I’m to the point now where I’m excited. It’s been a lot of work, ups and downs. Thinking I’ve trained maybe not enough, worrying about this. How tough is the other guy? But now enough training’s been put in, it’s like, I’m excited. Let’s go to work,” said Ryan Moore, a fighter and the captain of the Billings Fire Department, on Thursday. “My last fight was ’06 when I first moved to Billings. I felt retired in ’06, but I was new to town and wanted to establish a domain I guess. But that was my last fight, it was a heavyweight club boxing fight. And that went well for me, but it’s been a minute."

Moore said he's grateful for those that have donated time and resources to help him get prepared.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Ryan Moore

"People have made donations. Nine Rounds has done a lot of work. They’ve donated a lot of coaching time, some striking practice, and the use of their facility. The Grindhouse has donated everything," Moore said. “Did a little bit with (Phoenix Self Defense and) Granite Fitness. Everyone’s kind of rallied around the cause."

Others are eager to see who shows up to support.

“Almost everybody I know from Montana is coming to support me. People are coming from all other towns. My mom is coming, hi mom! Almost all of my Jiu-Jitsu friends from the Jiu-Jitsu school that I went to are coming," said Geneva Matthews, a fighter and former correctional and detention officer at Dawson County Correctional Facility, on Thursday. "A lot of my friends are coming to support me. So I’m pretty excited. I’m really looking forward to seeing all of you guys after it’s been so long."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Geneva Matthews

Matthews said she heard about the event from a mentor.

“I heard about Battle of the Badges from a law enforcement officer who is like a mentor of mine. He is a black belt who coached me in Jiu-Jitsu. He knows that I was dying to fight somebody. So he reached out and said, ‘Hey, before you move do you want to get in a fight?’ And I said, ‘I sure do!’ So yeah, I was pretty excited,” Matthews said. “I have never fought like this before. I’ve trained in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, but I’ve never done boxing. So this is going to be my first boxing match."

Experience levels range from beginner to professional.

“It’s my first time putting on boxing gloves. It sounded like a good idea to get punched in the face for a good cause,” said Jake Worden, a fighter and firefighter at the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday. “I’m chomping at the bit."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Jake Worden

And Worden said he is happy to support the cause.

“Being a first responder myself, we go and deal with a lot of stuff. We see a lot of stuff. Stuff that you don’t necessarily want to tell your family about. Some of it’s okay. But it’s important to have a retreat, something to get away," Worden said. "I think that’s really important. It’ll be awesome for veterans and first responders alike."

Worden's opponent, Robert Colston, has a bit more experience.

“I have fought before, yes. I did Thai boxing. I’ve been doing martial arts since the 80s," Colston said on Thursday. “I hope all of the fighters come out just really knowing that it’s a charity event. Go out, have some fun. Nobody’s going out to try to kill each other. Just put on a good show, have a good time. Just put on a great fundraiser.”

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Robert Colston

Some are participating simply because they enjoy fighting.

“I’m excited. There’s nothing really to be nervous about. It’s just a fight. Until like, before the fight, and then the anticipation kicks in,” said Aiden Stewart, a fighter and future Marine, on Thursday. “Hopefully I get tested. I like challenges. And then if not, I’m boxing some buddies afterwards too."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Aiden Stewart

Others are grateful for the opportunity to participate.

“I feel like I’ve been given a second opportunity in life. I’ve dealt with my own drug and alcohol addiction. And so there are a lot of times that I feel blessed to even be here. So doing something like this is a blessing to me,” said Peter Big Hair, a fighter and former Marine, on Thursday. “Doing this kind of gave me a different motivation to challenge myself and try something out that I haven’t done in a long time."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Peter Big Hair

To learn more about Beartooth Haven, click here.

To learn more about the Montana Battle of the Badges, click here.

“Battle of the Badges, we’re going to be putting it on annually every year in May. So we’re signed up for the next three years to keep doing Battle of the Badges. So veterans and first responders, if this is something they’ve always wanted to do, get in the ring and battle it out for charity, this is their opportunity to do it," said Ryan Couch. "So I hope everybody comes out, watches this event, and signs up for next year."